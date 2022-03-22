Goldcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.54 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $13,229.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00287241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,926,699 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

