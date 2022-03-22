Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.38

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 1468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

