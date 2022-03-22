Golden Green Inc. Acquires 16,800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 1,517,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

