Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $240,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.88. 21,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.31. The company has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $328.19 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.