Golden Green Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $30.55 on Tuesday, reaching $714.00. 69,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,146. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,211.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

