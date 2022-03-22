Golden Green Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,530. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.31.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $11.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. 58,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

