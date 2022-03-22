Golden Green Inc. Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $343.46. 58,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

