Golden Green Inc. Purchases 3,831 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

NYSE BA traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

