Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

