Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $12.39. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 3,836,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.58%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

