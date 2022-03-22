Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Callan Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $65,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,940,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

