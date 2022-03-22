Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Golem has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $486.14 million and $21.93 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00036655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.