Golos Blockchain (GLS) One Day Volume Tops $9,127.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 73.4% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $9,127.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00218453 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 289,108,057 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.