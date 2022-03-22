Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 1.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

