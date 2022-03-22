Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 97,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 393,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

