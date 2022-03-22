Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GSF stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.50 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.05. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £391.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.