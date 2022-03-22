Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 4.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 143,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,410,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

