Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 89,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,410,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $567.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

