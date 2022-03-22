Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.30

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.30 and traded as high as C$97.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$96.74, with a volume of 89,798 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$95.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.