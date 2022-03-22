Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

