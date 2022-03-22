Graviton (GTON) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.42 or 0.06987564 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.77 or 0.99841502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.