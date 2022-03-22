Gravity Finance Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $355.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.97 or 0.07034210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.97 or 1.00059026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

