Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 85,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 624,814 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.
In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
