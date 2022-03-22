Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $743.57

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.57 ($9.79) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($10.10). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.68), with a volume of 442,820 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 738 ($9.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 739.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

