Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.90

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and traded as high as $49.16. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 18,647 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $415.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $247,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

