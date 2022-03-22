Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.85. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Greenland Technologies (Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation operates as developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.