GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.50. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from GreenTree Hospitality Group’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 132.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

