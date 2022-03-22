Grin (GRIN) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Grin has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,569.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.04 or 0.07054444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00288555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00898578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00099624 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00463186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00416485 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.