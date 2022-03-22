Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Shares of GO stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

