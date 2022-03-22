Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.
Shares of GO stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.