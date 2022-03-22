Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 11.4%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

