Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Up 13.6%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) shares were up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards.

