Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Up 13.6%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) shares were up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.
About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupe Gorgé (GGRGF)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Gorgé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Gorgé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.