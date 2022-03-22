Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. 13,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)
