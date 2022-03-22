Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.70

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and traded as low as $32.56. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 30,089 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GFED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

