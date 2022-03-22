Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

