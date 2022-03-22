Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.55. Guild shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 203 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

