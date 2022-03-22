GXChain (GXC) Tops One Day Volume of $31.68 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GXChain has a market cap of $122.35 million and $31.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003802 BTC on popular exchanges.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,882,962 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

