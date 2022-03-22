Hamster (HAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,275.00

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $11.05 million and $147,275.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.61 or 0.07030157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.39 or 1.00076909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

