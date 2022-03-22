Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.16

Handshake (HNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $76.14 million and $445,393.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,464.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.56 or 0.07011862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00292227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $382.51 or 0.00900776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00112467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00458887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00412369 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 476,026,042 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

