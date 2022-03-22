Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,511. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

