HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 195,174 shares.The stock last traded at $14.57 and had previously closed at $14.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on HONE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $745.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $748,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,261,500. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

