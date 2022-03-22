Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($109.89) price target by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €75.64 ($83.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.94. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

