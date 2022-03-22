Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -109.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hayward by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,263,000 after purchasing an additional 473,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hayward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 312,669 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

