HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.61. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $545.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

