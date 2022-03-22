HC Wainwright Lowers Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $95.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
SLN stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.