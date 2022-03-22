HC Wainwright Lowers Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $95.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

SLN stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.