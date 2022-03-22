HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of QRHC opened at $6.28 on Friday. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

