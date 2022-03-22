HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 276.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,312. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $125.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

