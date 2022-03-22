HC Wainwright Trims UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Target Price to $26.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 188.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

URGN stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

