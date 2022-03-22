Head to Head Comparison: American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

This table compares Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39% American Realty Investors 20.05% 8.90% 3.65%

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $45.74 million 19.79 -$4.81 million $3.22 9.51 American Realty Investors $59.03 million 3.80 $9.03 million $0.66 21.06

American Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.