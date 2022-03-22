Head-To-Head Comparison: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) vs. easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares easyJet and Frontier Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $2.00 billion 1.37 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.17 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -21.40

Frontier Group has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for easyJet and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

easyJet currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than easyJet.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27%

Summary

Frontier Group beats easyJet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

