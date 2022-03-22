Head-To-Head Contrast: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) vs. Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 6.69 $99.22 million $5.13 12.89 Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.24 $80.48 million $5.13 12.89

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Altus Midstream 69.18% -20.25% 4.31%

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinetik and Altus Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Kinetik’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

